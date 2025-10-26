Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Northern Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Kassopaia Municipal Unit
41
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra-Luxury Seafront villa of 650 sq.m with Panoramic Sea View in Agni area, north-east of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Property InvestProperty Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,87M
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Beachfront 5-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Sea Views – North-East Corfu Exp…
$3,72M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,87M
Leave a request

Property types in Municipality of Northern Corfu

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go