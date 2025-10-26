Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Kassopaia Municipal Unit
41
27 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,23M
$1,23M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,63M
$3,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,11M
$1,11M
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Villa 6 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra-Luxury Seafront villa of 650 sq.m with Panoramic Sea View in Agni area, north-east of …
Price on request
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sfakera, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sfakera, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$526,698
$526,698
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$795,900
$795,900
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
1 room Cottage in Nymphes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nymphes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cottage of 68 sq.m on a land plot of 625 sq.m with sea view located in the villa…
$81,931
$81,931
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,64M
$1,64M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,93M
$2,93M
VernaVerna
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sidari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sidari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$210,679
$210,679
Townhouse in Agnitsini, Greece
Townhouse
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area. The property co…
$280,906
$280,906
Villa 4 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 150 sq.m villa located in Katavolos, north-east of Corfu! The villa has two…
$2,63M
$2,63M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,64M
$1,64M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,87M
$1,87M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Acharavi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 be…
$257,497
$257,497
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lauki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lauki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$152,157
$152,157
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$450,620
$450,620
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$474,029
$474,029
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ho…
$819,309
$819,309
Cottage 14 rooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 343 m²
Floor 1/1
Front line property for sale in the Sidari area. The property has a total area of ​​343…
$2,93M
$2,93M
1 room Cottage in Kalami, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leav…
$386,245
$386,245
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Beachfront 5-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Sea Views – North-East Corfu Exp…
$3,72M
$3,72M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$374,541
$374,541
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$260,158
$260,158
1 room Cottage in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 87 m²
House for sale in Agios Panteleimonas For sale: A detached house that includes: An …
$117,044
$117,044
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,87M
$1,87M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$509,142
$509,142

