  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Northern Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Kassopaia Municipal Unit
41
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,23M
1 room Cottage in Agios Georgios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, an unfinished house (reinforced skeleton of the house) of 240 sq.m located in Agio…
$280,906
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,11M
Villa 6 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra-Luxury Seafront villa of 650 sq.m with Panoramic Sea View in Agni area, north-east of …
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$795,900
1 room Cottage in Magoulades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one s…
$292,610
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,64M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ayios Elias, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ayios Elias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 b…
Price on request
Townhouse in Agnitsini, Greece
Townhouse
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area. The property co…
$280,906
Villa 4 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 150 sq.m villa located in Katavolos, north-east of Corfu! The villa has two…
$2,63M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$234,088
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,64M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,87M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 270 sq.m located in the village of Karoussades in the north of…
$128,748
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lauki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lauki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$152,157
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$450,620
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$474,029
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ho…
$819,309
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Beachfront 5-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Sea Views – North-East Corfu Exp…
$3,72M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$374,541
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Livadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of o…
$204,827
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Magoulades, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$140,453
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,87M
1 room Cottage in Karousades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, there are four houses for sale. Three of them have an area of 35 sq.…
$292,610
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$509,142
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of l…
$117,044
