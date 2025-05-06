Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

Limenas Markopoulou
5
6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$125,249
3 bedroom townthouse in Markopoulo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$354,873
3 bedroom townthouse in Markopoulo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$187,874
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$203,530
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$417,533
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$417,497
Properties features in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

