  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

Limenas Markopoulou
5
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$333,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$451,387
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$203,530
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
