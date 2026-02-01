Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ermionida
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

Municipal Unit of Kranidi
70
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
20
House Delete
Clear all
33 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
OneOne
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$334,066
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$994,875
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Moa 7aMoa 7a
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermio…
$728,148
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement…
$760,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$538,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation: For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Pelopo…
$4,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
$339,428
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden.
$474,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$561,812
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Villa consists …
$2,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditiona…
$936,353
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 218 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$445,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor -1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$362,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$643,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement…
$506,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$538,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$5,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Ermionida

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go