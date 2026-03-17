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Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

Municipal Unit of Lerna
6
Municipal Unit of Argos
3
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4 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 4 …
$1,55M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of t…
$859,175
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$277,101
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
OneOne
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$167,415
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Municipality of Argos and Mykines

villas

Properties features in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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