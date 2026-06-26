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Beachfront houses in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

;
villas
4
cottages
5
townhouses
8
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5 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$292,904
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 740 m²
Complex This impressive housing complex for sale is located in Pefkali, Corinthia , an …
$909,146
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Value OneValue One
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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