Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$342,192
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$135,687
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

