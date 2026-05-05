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Townhouses with pool for sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 185 m²
Fully Renovated 2-Level Maisonette with Private Garden, Sea View, Pool & Gym 📍 Location:…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 336 m²
For sale maisonette of 336 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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