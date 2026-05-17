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Houses with pool in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 2
Tolo, Nafplio: Two-storey villa with pool – 1/6 ownership for €109,000! At owners.gr, wit…
$128,778
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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