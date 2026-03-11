Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Newly built luxury villa of 93 sq.m. in Tolo This residence is a modern construction of hig…
$550,022
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$889,535
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
