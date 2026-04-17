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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

Lavrio
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Apartment in Lavrio, Greece
Apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale apartment of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout.
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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