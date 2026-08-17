Apartments for sale in Lavrion, Greece

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Apartments in Lavrio, Greece

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Lavrio, Greece
Apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale apartment of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout.
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$342,406
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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