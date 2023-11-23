Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lavrion, Greece

11 properties total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Lavrion, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€255,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lavrion, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€230,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Thoriko, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€460,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Property Code: 1426 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surf…
€160,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Property Code: 1427 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surf…
€200,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Property Code: 1424 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 46 sq.m,…
€100,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Property Code: 1425 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surf…
€140,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lavrion, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€195,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lavrion, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€255,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Lavrion, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€180,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lavrion, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€290,000
