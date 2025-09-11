Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lavreotiki Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

Lavrio
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$339,428
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$298,462
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go