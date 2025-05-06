Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
25
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
21
Municipality of Ierapetra
8
Municipality of Sitia
6
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$261,541
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and ground…
$180,555
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$419,790
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 119 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea, t…
$743,660
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
