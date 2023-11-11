Apartments for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
2 room apartment with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€86,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a small complex of 1st and 2nd floor apartments in the center of Ierapetra with a t…
€160,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€73,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Makrygialos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€290,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Makrygialos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€250,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Makrygialos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€230,000
3 room apartment with city view in Makrygialos, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€250,000
2 room apartment with city view in Community of Schinocapsals, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Community of Schinocapsals, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€265,000
2 room apartment with city view in Makrygialos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€230,000
1 room apartment with city view in Kritsa, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€70,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€320,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Analipsi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a two apartment property of 110 sq.m. in total, located in a tourist village of …
€260,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€267,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale a studio flat of 35 sq.m. in Ierapetra city, south Crete. The apartment is situated…
€96,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€819,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vrouchas, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€142,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€290,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€640,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Sitia, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Sitia city, eastern Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€75,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€95,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an unfinished apartment 110 sq.m. in Istro, eastern Crete. The apartment is on 1…
€120,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€110,000
4 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nikithiano, Greece
4 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nikithiano, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction apartment of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on …
€140,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€85,000

