Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

Peristase
18
Paralia
8
Kallithea
3
13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$139,406
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$167,632
3 bedroom apartment in Andromache, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
$156,457
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$78,281
2 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
$156,561
3 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$78,281
4 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$139,084
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$73,062
4 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$175,084
3 bedroom apartment in Andromache, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
$156,457
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$156,457
2 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
$133,721
4 bedroom apartment in Andromache, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$197,649
