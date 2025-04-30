Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

Peristase
18
Paralia
8
Kallithea
3
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$88,718
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$167,632
3 bedroom apartment in Andromache, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
$156,457
