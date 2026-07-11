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Villas with garage for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

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Kassandreia
22
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8 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Luxury property. Unique detached house in a complex with a luxurious swimming pool, at a ver…
$1,76M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Fourka, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Floor -2/-2
Luxury property. Unique detached house at a very beautiful spot in Kassandra , in the heart …
$853,241
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique maisonette at a very beautiful spot in Kassandra , in the heart of Halkidiki. The pro…
$386,803
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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OkeaskOkeask
Villa 4 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Luxury property. Beautiful detached house in a complex with swimming pool, at a remarkable s…
$830,488
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This stunning detached house in good condition offers breathtaking sea views and direct wate…
$1,71M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 rooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Experience luxury living in this detached house in a complex in Kassandra, Halkidiki. With a…
$591,581
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 5 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Exclusive detached house in Kassandra, Halkidiki, on a lovely spot with amazing view to the …
$1,25M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing an detached house in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This property of…
$546,074
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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