  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Kassandreia
17
26 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$3,80M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$748,895
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$691,287
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,96M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$1,44M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$748,895
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$2,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$518,465
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to present this impressive …
$717,444
Villa 1 room in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
$1,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one …
$1,96M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,38M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 368 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$864,109
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one …
$564,551
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$437,815
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 395 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$2,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas of Halkidiki, Cassandra in a popular and picturesque place, in a separate complex. Ev…
$366,931
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with access to the beach📍 Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷170 m2Rooms: 4Bedroom: 3Bathrooms: 3F…
$786,677
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$645,201
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,73M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$748,895
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$691,287
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$748,895
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Villa with a private garden with an area of ​​500 m2 and a private pool in cryopiges, Cassan…
Price on request
