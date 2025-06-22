Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Living the high life: In Kallandra Halkidiki, worlds of premium living are created, leaving …
$2,72M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with access to the beach📍 Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷170 m2Rooms: 4Bedroom: 3Bathrooms: 3F…
$786,677
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Villa with a private garden with an area of ​​500 m2 and a private pool in cryopiges, Cassan…
Price on request
