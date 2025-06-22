Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Kassandreia
17
19 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Designed by a renowned architect, this superb villa in Sani offers top-of-the-range material…
$4,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$748,895
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Stunning country villa, superior custom-built construction including 340 sq meters of living…
$3,84M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$1,44M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$2,53M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Beautiful custom-built home in the thriving seaside town of POSIDI with 300 sq meters of liv…
$768,481
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to present this impressive …
$717,444
Villa 1 room in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
$1,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 368 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$864,109
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet enclave, surrounded by luxury properties this handcrafted distinctive cu…
$1,87M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Incredible and modern with some stone decor & 340 meters of living area, just a few minutes …
$866,360
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This urban villa, built-in 1986, has a lovely ground-level garden with 6,758 sq meters, just…
$539,760
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$864,109
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Large villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Posidi Halkidiki, the home offers 340 s…
$780,995
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet location in the thriving beachfront area of Kassandra, surrounded by lux…
$1,86M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanization, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
$371,571
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,27M
