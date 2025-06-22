Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

19 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$184,343
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$564,551
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$345,644
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Living on the beach with this amazing apartment on the ground level with 60 sq meters of liv…
$231,059
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this functional 3-level mission-style home ideal for a larg…
$723,749
1 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$241,951
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 2nd flo…
$230,429
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$553,030
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
For sale duplex of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st flo…
$391,729
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Dream Living with this gorgeous corner apartment for sale in Posidi ideal for summer living …
$141,358
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Dream living in front of the beach with 2 apartments in total of 148 sq.m. in total.  The ap…
$878,537
2 bedroom apartment in Afytos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$161,300
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Moles Kalyves, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$190,104
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$293,797
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Dream Living with this gorgeous apartment for sale in Posidi ideal for summer living and onl…
$141,358
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$253,472
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$564,551
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$553,030
Close
Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

