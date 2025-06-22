Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

studios
3
1 BHK
80
2 BHK
93
3 BHK
27
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$253,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$253,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$253,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$253,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go