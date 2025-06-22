Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
$98,835
3 bedroom apartment in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment With Super Large Patio. Dream living in the thriving town of…
$148,838
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
