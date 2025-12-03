Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

multi-level apartments
3
studios
3
1 BHK
70
2 BHK
110
6 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A46, measuring 93 sq.m., in Kallithea, Halkidiki, is an exceptional opportunity fo…
$312,497
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
In the heart of cosmopolitan Kallithea, Halkidiki, just a few minutes from the crystal-clear…
$190,971
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
In the heart of cosmopolitan Kallithea, Halkidiki, just a few minutes from the crystal-clear…
$248,841
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A24, with a total area of 88 sq.m., is a prime example of contemporary architectur…
$324,223
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
In the heart of cosmopolitan Kallithea, Halkidiki, just a few minutes from the crystal-clear…
$243,051
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A44, with a total area of 78 sq.m., is a prime example of contemporary architectur…
$260,415
Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

