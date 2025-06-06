Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The studios are located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 700 meters to the sandy beach…
$108,006
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
The studio is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 600 meters to the sandy beach. …
$120,007
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go