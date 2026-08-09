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Residential properties for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

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houses
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32 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists o…
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale a under construction maisonette of 150sq.m, divided in 2-levels. Year of constructi…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 418 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 418 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 b…
$1,93M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
For sale maisonette of 236 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 500 m²
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 360 m²
There is for sale a 3-storey detached house under construction. It is situated in the are…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 277 m²
For sale maisonette of 277 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
For sale maisonette of 288 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 279 m²
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$796,565
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 428 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 428 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$434,501
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$303,442
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
An Oasis of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos In the heart of Anavysso…
$3,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 165 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 165 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$404,954
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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