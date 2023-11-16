Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

villas
12
cottages
15
townhouses
8
36 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 227 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€570,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
ID: 1186 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 225 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Code: 1183 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa of total area of 230 sq.m. 2 levels. It consi…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 265 m²
ID: 1180 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 265 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
€580,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
ID: 1176 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Detached house of total surface of 215 sq.m. 4 leve…
€470,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
ID: 1175 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences of total…
€610,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
ID: 1170 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences in Leontin…
€655,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€655,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Ref: 1167 - Lagonissi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences "Leoni…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
ID: 1157 - Olympic Village of Kalyvia Thorikou FOR SALE Villa with a total area of 226 sq.m.…
€370,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
€3,15M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€220,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€335,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
There is for sale a 3-storey detached house under construction. It is situated in the area o…
€335,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
€700,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€425,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,10M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
This detached house is currently under construction. It consists of three levels. On the fir…
€465,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Neos Kouvaras, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
€600,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a under construction maisonette of 150sq.m, divided in 2-levels. Year of constructi…
€220,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
€674,650
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€350,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€835,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of …
€168,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€368,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€578,000
