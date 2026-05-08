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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

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43 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 240 m²
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (112 sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain…
$488,813
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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CoexCoex
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 500 m²
For Sale – Luxury Villa in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion Crete Discover a 500 m² residence on a…
$2,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (144sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 268 m²
🌅 Luxury 3-Storey Villa 268 sqm with Panoramic Views in Hersonissos 🌅 Discover a stunning…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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MontbelMontbel
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 510 m²
Elegant 3-Storey Villa with Panoramic Views in Crete – 510 sq.m. Nestled in an idyllic …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 582 m²
Exclusive Estate for Sale in Northern Crete, Greece Location: Agios Myronas, Municipalit…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
A Mexican Home Away From Mexico – Welcome to Villa Pablo! Discover this hidden gem: a 2-…
$707,244
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 330 m²
Luxury Villa 330m² in Crete (Piskopiano, Hersonissos) A rare opportunity for absolute pr…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 324 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, living room…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 450 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 450 m² Villa with Private Pool – Heraklion, Crete Set in Heraklion, C…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 582 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 582 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$879,628
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, Crete Discover luxury and tranquility in this u…
$1,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 397 m²
For sale a villa with magnificent views of the sea and the gulf of Crete, surrounded by past…
$1,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 197 m²
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete. Presenting a d…
$1,64M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 138 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (138sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Offered for sale is luxurious villa with a private swimming pool, in Chersonissos area, Hera…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (156sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Luxurious Villa for Sale in the Countryside of Heraklion, Crete! We are pleased to pres…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
For Sale: Unique Detached House with Private Pool – Skotino, Heraklion, Crete Discover…
$683,630
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Hersonissos, Crete Located in a serene area just 1…
$530,138
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 790 m²
Ultra Luxury Front Sea Villa – Heraklion, Crete, Greece This exceptional villa, part of a p…
$6,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (151sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 432 m²
For sale old construction 3-storey villa of 432 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale old construction villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. There are: solar panels for wat…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (150sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For Sale: Luxury Three-Storey Villa with Private Pool and Sea View, Crete Located just…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Villa with Mountain Views in Heraklion Mainland, Crete For Sale : A…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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