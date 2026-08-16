Villas for sale in Heraklion, Greece

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Villas in Heraklion, Greece

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64 properties total found
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale 250 sq.m. in the vicinity of Heraklion In a quiet and green area on the terri…
$599,000
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 582 m²
For sale a residential complex consisting of 3 maisonettes of 582 sq.m. each in a plot of 40…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 163 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (163sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$690,715
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 450 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 450 m² Villa with Private Pool – Heraklion, Crete Set in Heraklion, C…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 500 m²
For Sale – Luxury Villa in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion Crete Discover a 500 m² residence on a…
$2,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leaving…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
FOR SALE: 2 LUXURY VILLAS ON A 3,300 sq.m. PLOT – UNDER CONSTRUCTION On a 3,300 sq.m. plo…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 432 m²
For sale old construction 3-storey villa of 432 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 726 m²
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
$6,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 130 m²
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 410 m²
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 410sq.m…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Hersonissos, Crete Located in a serene area just 1…
$530,138
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
🏡 For Sale – Villa B2 at BOMO AG Residences Your Private Hillside Escape in Traditiona…
$345,597
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bedroom, one sho…
$460,101
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 89 m²
For sale modern house in loft style with private pool, Guves, Crete Modern loft-style house,…
$545,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (144sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 480 m²
Luxurious 4-Story Seafront Villa in Heraklion, Crete – Just 10 Meters from the Beach! Expe…
$2,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale a complex of two identical loft-style houses with private pools, Guves, Crete A mod…
$1,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (150sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.…
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale old construction villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. There are: solar panels for wat…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 90 m²
For sale modern house in loft style with private pool, Guves, Crete Modern loft-style house,…
$545,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
A Mexican Home Away From Mexico – Welcome to Villa Pablo! Discover this hidden gem: a 2-…
$707,244
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 300 m²
Luxury stone villa for sale 300 sq.m. in Kato Archanes, Heraklion, Crete In a privileged loc…
$777,468
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Luxurious Villa for Sale in the Countryside of Heraklion, Crete! We are pleased to pres…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 287 m²
For Sale: Luxury Villa 287 sq.m. in Crete – Municipality of Hersonissos This beautiful vi…
$914,052
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 590 m²
For sale a 4-storey villa, consisting of a ground floor separated from the rest of the house…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$274,216
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

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