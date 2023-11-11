UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Heraklion Regional Unit
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
125 m²
1/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€280,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
2
1
63 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€275,900
Recommend
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
2
1
62 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Knossos, Greece
3
1
110 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€481,580
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
1
99 m²
3/1
For sale duplex of 99 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Ther…
€308,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
1
108 m²
4/1
For sale duplex of 108 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
€324,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vlichada, Greece
1
45 m²
1
Offered for sale: A remarkable opportunity of a sophisticated 45m2 apartment in Bali, Rethym…
€119,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
3
1
76 m²
1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€239,000
1
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
77 m²
€130,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
3
1
50 m²
1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ageliana, Greece
1
111 m²
1
For sale is an apartment with sea view, next to the sea, in Panormos village, Crete. The pro…
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Karteros, Greece
2
80 m²
1
Suggested for Sale apartment 80sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The apartment is on the ground floo…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Finikia, Greece
3
2
175 m²
3/1
For sale under constructionold construction apartment of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The apartme…
€300,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with furnishings
Marathitis, Greece
5
135 m²
1
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€257,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Prassas, Greece
2
1
84 m²
1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€153,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Voros, Greece
2
100 m²
1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€130,000
Recommend
7 room apartment
Gouves, Greece
7
1
570 m²
Property Code: HPS506 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Gouves Center for €1.200.000. This 570 sq. m.…
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kounavi, Greece
6
2
140 m²
2
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
€172,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Skalani, Greece
4
2
132 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 132 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Skotino, Greece
3
1
165 m²
1
For sale two independent apartments of 165 sq.meters in Gouves.The first apartment is situat…
€330,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kastelli, Greece
1
170 m²
3
Suggested for sale two independent apartments in Kastelli Pediados.They are located in a ver…
€100,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
50 m²
1
Suggested for sale an apartment of 50sqm with an additional building possibility of 150sqm i…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
5
2
160 m²
2
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. in Heraklio city. The apartment is located on the ground flo…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
4
1
100 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€240,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Achlada, Greece
5
4
185 m²
1
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury sea view complex with beach access, located 15km fro…
€855,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
2
1
137 m²
1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Amoudara, Greece
4
1
117 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€290,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
3
121 m²
1
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
€278,300
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Hersonissos, Greece
3
2
104 m²
1/1
Suggested for sale a first-floor apartment of 104sqm in Hersonissos, Crete. It is located in…
€240,350
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€265,000
Recommend
