Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Heraklion Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chersonissos
13
Municipality of Heraklion
7
Heraklion Municipal Unit
7
Chersonisos Municipal Unit
6
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 59m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice:€279,000Size:59sq.m.We are plea…
$291,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 37m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice: €169,000Size: 37 sq.m.We are p…
$176,393
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Imagine your home in an idyllic, luxurious sea view complex with beach access, just 15 km fr…
$358,907
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Heraklion Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go