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Seaview apartments in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

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Heraklion
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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
FOR SALE: Ground Floor Apartment in Exclusive Gated Community – North West Heraklion, Crete …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Imagine your home in an idyllic, luxurious sea view complex with beach access, just 15 km fr…
$441,585
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For Sale: Two-Storey Building with Two Independent Apartments – Malia, Crete (Total 89 sq.m.…
$159,396
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For Sale: Seaside Apartment with Sea View – Gournes, Heraklion, Crete A first-floor apart…
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
GrekodomGrekodom

Property types in Heraklion Municipal Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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