Apartments for sale in Heraklion, Greece

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Apartments in Heraklion, Greece

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25 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale on the second floor in Mohos village, Crete In the heart of Mohos, one of…
$288,517
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale in the village of Mohos, Crete In Mohos, one of the busiest mountain vill…
$346,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale on the first floor in the village of Mohos, Crete In the heart of Mohos, …
$288,517
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment in Heraklion, Crete – 80 m² The apartment is located on the ground floor and fe…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 41m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €195,000 Size: 41 …
$224,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
For sale apartment of 123 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Imagine your home in an idyllic, luxurious sea view complex with beach access, just 15 km fr…
$441,585
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$466,380
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$389,634
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale is a beautiful maisonette (95 sq.m.) in the Mesambelies area of Heraklion city, in …
$485,271
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 68m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €375,000 Size: …
$432,426
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 43m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €189,000 Size: 43 …
$217,943
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
FOR SALE: Ground Floor Apartment in Exclusive Gated Community – North West Heraklion, Crete …
$413,248
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale 2 apartments 27 sqm and 48 sqm in total surface of 75sqm The apartments are situ…
$236,142
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 5
Maisonette with Panoramic Aegean Sea Views — Capital Growth Investment with Golden Visa Elig…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 97 m²
For sale old construction duplex of 97 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st flo…
$114,529
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 180 m²
Exclusive Top-Floor Apartment with Rooftop Terrace – 185 sq.m. + 220 sq.m. Roof Area F…
$448,669
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/5
Maisonette with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea - investment with capital growth and Golde…
$907,733
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 87m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €385,000 Size: …
$443,958
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For Sale: Seaside Apartment with Sea View – Gournes, Heraklion, Crete A first-floor apart…
$283,370
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$318,791
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 42 m²
Apartment on the first floor with sea views, Limenas Hersonissou Ten meters from the sea, on…
$173,138
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale is an excellent apartment of 65,5 sq.m. in Heraklion city, in Crete. The property c…
$420,332
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 74 m²
Apartment for sale of 74 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the first…
$115,314
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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