  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Euboea Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
20
Eretria Municipality
11
Eretria Municipal Unit
7
Municipal Unit of Anthidon
10
30 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$626,246
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agii Apostoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agii Apostoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$380,966
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$266,155
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one kitchen, on…
$198,311
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3 b…
$386,185
1 room Cottage in Vathy, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 1
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
$268,212
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$380,966
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 271 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$488,270
3 room cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are: a fireplace. The o…
$175,349
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the se…
$724,258
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 4 …
$678,433
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$386,185
1 room Cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
$1,23M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of livi…
$156,457
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$991,556
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$443,591
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$1,52M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$638,605
1 room Cottage in Paralia Kymis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$346,440
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Artemisio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Artemisio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$311,796
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paralia Kymis, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,67M
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 4 b…
$1,04M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gymno, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$146,124
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$313,123
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of . …
$407,060
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$391,404
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of livi…
$287,029
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$114,812
Cottage 4 rooms in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
$521,872
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of . …
$166,999
Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

