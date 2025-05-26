Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Drama Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Drama Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Arkadikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Arkadikos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 391 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 391 sq.m. in northern Greece. The basement consists of one bedroo…
$427,384
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choristi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choristi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale a residential house of 350 sq.m. of excellent design in Drama. The house consists o…
$330,510
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Arkadikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Arkadikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 391 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 391 sq.meters in North Greece. Basement consists of one bedroom, …
$419,081
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Drama Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go