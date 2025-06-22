Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thassos Municipality
38
Paggaio Municipality
44
Kavala Municipality
11
Kavala
4
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground…
$806,502
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$990,845
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-b…
$501,183
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Diomidia, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Diomidia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thrace. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$622,159
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A magnificent view of the…
$829,545
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
