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Townhouses for sale in Vasilika, Greece

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5 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse
Vasilika, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale two townhouse under construction, area 240sq.m each, a suburb of Thessaloniki. The …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Vasilika, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$242,159
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse
Vasilika, Greece
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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