  1. Realting.com
  Greece
  3. Thermaikos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
10
Epanomi
5
11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$834,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$3,55M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,26M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,15M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$678,433
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$525,248
Villa 9 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 728 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$887,182
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$834,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
