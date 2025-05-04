Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
17
Epanomi
15
Neoi Epivates
6
Nea Michaniona
4
23 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$500,997
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,440
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,336
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$375,748
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$474,064
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$546,639
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,059
1 room Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view o…
$201,159
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Cottage 1 bedroom in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$206,050
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$506,215
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$409,598
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$407,060
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$122,930
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$725,402
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$313,123
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 467 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 467 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$375,748
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$1,38M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 199 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$358,488
Properties features in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

