Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$254,522
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$609,713
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$396,622
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$525,248
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This wonderful property full of charm is under construction and is  located close to the pic…
$442,869
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$469,684
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$626,246
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa in Posidi with a gorgeous corner manicured garden. The home is built in 2006 at 88 met…
$317,358
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This South-oriented modern villa is located in the luxury urbanization of Kassandra Nea Skio…
$685,392
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of  150 s.m., built on a…
$641,518
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$238,315
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exquisitely renovated and architecturally designed to reflect traditional modern elegance lu…
$814,358
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$497,447
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$198,311
3 bedroom townthouse in Moles Kalybes, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
This beautiful, two-story rustic home is nestled in the middle of the glorious nature of the…
$476,330
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
$198,598
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$490,559
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
$369,407
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$469,371
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$229,624
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$480,546
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
It of a kind custom-built home overlooking Agia Paraskevi built in 1997 and in pristine supe…
$104,574
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,810
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$245,861
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$281,811
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160  sq meters of living…
$358,001
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$135,921
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this amazing designer home with a prime location in the thriving seaside town of …
$815,251
