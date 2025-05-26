Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
39
Kassandra Municipal Unit
97
Kassandreia
11
Cottage Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$435,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$341,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$378,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$543,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$502,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$357,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$469,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$357,418
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$574,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$543,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$584,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$413,493
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$391,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go