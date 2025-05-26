Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
39
Kassandra Municipal Unit
97
Kassandreia
11
51 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
$227,293
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$626,246
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$229,624
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$435,844
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$344,435
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$424,669
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$279,387
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$637,003
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$469,684
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$379,967
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$103,331
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$468,352
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 126 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$313,123
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$1,47M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$469,684
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$447,020
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$396,622
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$357,616
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$2,61M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$525,051
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$281,811
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$473,053
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$1,57M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$698,821
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$500,655
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$229,624
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$185,786
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$309,945
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$442,432
