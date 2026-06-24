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Mountain view houses in Karystos Municipality, Greece

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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Karystos Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
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