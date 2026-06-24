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Houses with garden for sale in Karystos Municipality, Greece

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House in Nea Styra, Greece
House
Nea Styra, Greece
Area 66 m²
Detached houses, apartments from 66 sq.m. in a green seaside place in central Evia. With mod…
$167,480
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Properties features in Karystos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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