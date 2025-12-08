Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chalkida
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

Municipal Unit of Anthidon
25
Municipal Unit of Avlis
13
Chalkida
10
Nea Artaki
8
6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$433,063
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida. A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with…
$1,52M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$4,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one b…
$1,24M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,86M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
