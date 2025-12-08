Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$128,748
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$503,290
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$526,698
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$417,475
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the mountain, …
$356,984
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$1,46M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one b…
$1,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,86M
