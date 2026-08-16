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Houses for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Apokoronas
144
Municipality of Platanias
63
Municipality of Chania
31
Municipality of Kissamos
15
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253 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Vamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This property for sale is located in Vamos, Apokoronas, Chania, a picturesque and historic v…
$183,779
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
These two exquisite villas — Felis and Iris — are located on the historic hillside of Halep,…
$2,03M
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4 bedroom house in Xirosterni, Greece
4 bedroom house
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This lovely house for sale is situated in the village of Xerosterni, Apokoronas, Chania, in …
$530,249
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom house in Nopigia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful villa for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 100 sqms living space…
$680,653
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3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaxa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaxa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Play videoThe villa, located on a spacious plot of 10,543.10 square meters, will occupy 290.…
$2,08M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Kefalas, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete is located in the village of Kefalas. It is…
$372,378
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House in Drapanos, Greece
House
Drapanos, Greece
This house for sale in Drapanos Chania Crete is situated on the top of a hill with unique se…
$766,767
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2 bedroom house in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom house
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is a stunning project consisting of 16 luxury apartments for sale in Maleme, Chania, Cr…
$393,384
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
New stone villa "Ra Roa" in AlmyridaStone villa Ra Roa is located in a prestigious location,…
$982,702
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Tsivaras, Greece
5 bedroom house
Tsivaras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Τhis property for sale is located in Tsivaras, Apokoronas, Chania. Set on a private plot of …
$969,685
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villa with Sea View & Private Pool | Sfinari, Kissamos Location: Sfinari, C…
$665,751
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5 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This is a spectacular villa for sale in Akrotiri, Chania, Crete. It has a total living space…
$1,06M
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2 bedroom house in Vamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing property for sale in Apokoronas Chania Crete is located in the picturesque vill…
$388,102
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2 bedroom house in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom house
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This lovely groundfloor apartment for sale is located in Maleme, Platanias, Chania making it…
$300,989
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$998,135
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2 bedroom house in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom house
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely ground floor apartment for sale in Maleme, Chania, Crete, is located in the vill…
$403,665
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3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$984,892
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2 bedroom house in Stylos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Stylos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Apokoronas Chania is located in the village of Stylos, …
$76,553
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Villa in Perivolia, Greece
Villa
Perivolia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included w…
$2,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
6 bedroom house in Kournas, Greece
6 bedroom house
Kournas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
This stunning villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the picturesque vill…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom house in Vamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This an under construction residence for sale in Vamos Apokoronas Chania, Crete, is located …
$141,557
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3 bedroom house in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing recently renovated villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, is located in t…
$1,59M
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2 bedroom house in Vamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is an amazing maisonette for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, located in the lively vi…
$483,653
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For Sale: Luxury Three-Storey Villa in Galatas, Chania A unique opportunity for perman…
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Aspro, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aspro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
These 3 villas for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, are located in the serene village of A…
$619,312
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House in Vamos, Greece
House
Vamos, Greece
This lovely historic stone house is located in Vamos, Apokoronas, Chania. The property consi…
$252,422
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Villa in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa
Chorafakia, Greece
Area 465 m²
For sale luxury villa 465 sq. m. with a high standard construction quality, located on the f…
$7,62M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Kalyves, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The houses are located in the suburbs of Kalyves village only 230 meters from the beach. The…
$555,234
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Property types in Chania Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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