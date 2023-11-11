Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

villas
85
cottages
45
townhouses
36
House To archive
Clear all
430 properties total found
4 room house in Vamos, Greece
4 room house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This staggering stone villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the famous p…
Price on request
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 143 m²
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€500,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
€500,000
4 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€460,000
4 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
€1,25M
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
€500,000
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€420,000
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
€580,000
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/4
€583,550
3 room house in Litsarda, Greece
3 room house
Litsarda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is a fantastic villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. It is located in the pictur…
€495,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
2 room house in Kefalas, Greece
2 room house
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning modern villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the beautiful…
€459,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€535,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
€535,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€160,000
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€370,000
3 room house in Kissamos, Greece
3 room house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
This residential complex with magnificent views of Kissamos Bay and the surrounding olive gr…
€404,000
3 room house in Kissamos, Greece
3 room house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
This separate luxury villa is located in Villa Bay in Kissamos (na Latin Castelli) on the te…
€830,000
3 room house in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
3 room house
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your dream retreat in Chania, Crete – Alonia, a stunning designer villa for sale,…
€950,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Vouves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Vouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists…
€86,000
House in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
House
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
This luxurious villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, is located at the outskirts of t…
€895,000

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir